For the first time, we combined AI, social media, and anthropological research to explore how tourists shape the aesthetic legacy of cultural heritage sites. While Cuzco, Peru, was a focal point of this study, we didn’t just measure footfall and activity along the Inca Trail — we also evaluated how tourists see, shape, and experience the sites they visit. Using computer vision and statistics, we were able to capture key on-the-ground details about how popular a site was, how much time was spent there, and how people transitioned between places. We hope that in the future these findings can help inform tourism management, experiences, and cultural preservation.

We also framed human adventure through the lens of AI-powered 3D photos with a walk-through of how these photos work. 3D photo technology takes the subject in the foreground and measures it against whatever is in the background. AI, combined with Facebook’s custom software, produces photos that capture a person’s experience with seamless movement and depth. Our design manager shared his tips and tricks for how to make 3D images pop on a smartphone, computer screen, or VR headset.

This year, we continued working with doctors and medical imaging experts to accelerate MRI scans using AI. MRI scans are often the best tool for diagnosing problems with organs, muscles, and other soft tissue, but they can take a lot of time, which makes patients uncomfortable and limits the number of patients who can be scanned in a given day. We’ve shown for the first time that fastMRI images, made with AI from roughly one-fourth the raw data, are interchangeable with regular MRIs. This is an important step toward clinical acceptance and the use of AI-accelerated MRIs, and while we still have a lot of work to do, in the future AI-accelerated scans could benefit millions of people around the world.

Augmented reality and virtual reality