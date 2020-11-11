A Better Way to Play

Facebook’s Approach to Cloud-streamed Games

Building a system to handle such an intricate process is challenging, but we’re not starting from scratch. Years of research, investment, and player feedback helped us build world-class data centers for serving websites and apps to billions of people around the world and computing sophisticated ML models. This core infrastructure was a great starting point. And it’s no secret we teamed up with Playgiga to help us build things faster and more efficiently. After five years of building cloud services, Playgiga has the experience and talent to help game developers port their titles to the cloud.

But these advantages were just the beginning. The Facebook Gaming team had to partner internally to procure new hardware, deploy GPUs to our edge network, and build new cloud hosting software to run games at scale without expensive rewrites by developers. We worked closely with security experts to make black-box game code as safe as possible, even when communicating with game servers across the internet. We tuned audio and video compression, streaming, decompression, and optimized client-side players and RTC code built into Facebook and Messenger to improve the player experience.

Throughout the development process, we stayed true to Facebook’s “move fast with stable infra” ethos by shipping early and learning from our players. We initially released a single cloud game in one US city in December 2019, then more games in three medium-sized regions in March. When we understood the impact of Covid-19 on hardware supply chains and core infra deployments, we bumped up to six regional sites using the existing hosting hardware and tech stack. We worked with partners to deploy our first fully-monetized games with in-app-purchases and cross-platform player accounts in July. And then, at the beginning of October, we ramped up our long-planned GPU machines and much larger geographic regions, launched new games, and publicly announced cloud games on Facebook.