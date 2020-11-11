A Better Way to Play

If there’s anything better than playing video games, it’s playing on your terms. Over the years, we’ve inched ever closer to that ideal, graduating from coin-hungry video arcades and custom-built PCs to home consoles and mobile gaming. Games are becoming more accessible than ever, yet we can do more to accelerate that trend. We want to make play even easier. Our first step is a lineup of cloud-streamed games, recently announced by Facebook Gaming, that introduces a new and simple way to play games instantly.
We know better than to say we’ve conquered cloud gaming. We haven’t. But we’ve got a strategy to confront some of cloud gaming’s toughest challenges — latency, access, and cost. At Facebook, we like to say, “The journey is 1% finished.” Still, we have reached the point where many people are enjoying cloud games on Facebook every day without being aware of the technology delivering them.
Try Asphalt 9 via Facebook Cloud Gaming
(Regionally available in the US East, West, and South on Android and in computer browsers)