An update on Avatars: More options, more platforms, and shirts for football fans

Since revealing our long-term vision of the metaverse at Connect 2021, we’ve continued building out this next evolution of social technology, building toward a future where you can sit in the same room as loved ones who are actually thousands of miles away or work naturally with a talented team that spans the globe. VR and Quest are a key part of that metaverse vision — but only a single piece of the whole. We see the metaverse as an interconnected digital world, one that bridges VR and AR, sure, but also more familiar platforms like your phone and computer.

Being able to have the same avatar across our platforms is an early step toward making this a reality, and one we’ve been working toward for a long time. We hope your new virtual self enables you to represent yourself online the way you want to be represented — whether that’s to friends and family, your local community, or beyond. Read on for more details!

More options than ever

One quintillion. A one followed by 18 zeros. That’s the number of combinations our new Avatars supported when we released last year, and it’s a big number.

But it’s not enough. Not if our goal is to represent the full scale of human diversity, to enable everyone to create their ideal Avatar and better express themselves on our platforms. Today’s update adds cochlear implants and over-the-ear hearing aids (for one or both ears) in a variety of colors and on all platforms, including VR. It also includes wheelchairs, which will appear in stickers on Facebook, in Messenger chats, and in DMs on Instagram.