An update on Avatars: More options, more platforms, and shirts for football fans

Last year we overhauled Avatars in VR to make them more expressive, more customizable, and more diverse — but we knew it was only the start. We’ve been hard at work since then, expanding Avatars so that they better reflect the billions of unique people on this planet. Today we’re taking that further, adding new facial shapes and assistive devices for people with disabilities. We will also be adding limited-time offerings for NFL fans as we begin to bring real-world fandom into the metaverse.
We’re also beginning to roll out our updated 3D Avatars to Facebook, Messenger, and (for the first time) Instagram Stories and DMs. Starting today, people in the United States, Canada, and Mexico can show up as their virtual selves across apps via stickers, feed posts, Facebook profile pictures, and more.