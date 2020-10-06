Bringing Netflix, Zoom, and More Features to Portal

Catch up with your favorite shows and discover new ones with Netflix on Portal TV

Portal TV already offers a range of video streaming services, including Amazon Prime Video, SHOWTIME and SLING TV. And starting today, you can enjoy all your favorite shows and movies on Netflix* with Portal TV.

We’re adding Netflix to Portal TV in all countries where Portal is sold. Just open the Netflix app, log into your account, and grab some popcorn for a holiday movie marathon.

We’re also introducing a new remote that features one-touch buttons for Prime Video, Facebook Watch, and Netflix, so it’s easy to open your favorite entertainment apps. The remote begins shipping with Portal TV today from portal.facebook.com and will be in stores in the coming weeks.

Get the job done or hang out with friends with Zoom on Portal