Building community and giving back through games

At its core, Qweerty Gamers provides a safe platform for both developers and LGBTQ+ gamers to connect with and learn from each other. We have community nights where we’ll play games that are popular in the community like Overwatch and League of Legends. A lot of folks who work on those games also play with us. We review video games, interview developers and highlight the diversity of their teams, host workshops to prepare LGBTQ+ gamers for careers in the industry, and offer consultations for developers on queer representation in their games.

Through the Victoria Kennedy Microgrant, we seek to uplift LGBTQ+ folks and help them break into the video game industry. The program was established in my mom’s honor because she was very supportive of the queer community. She loved all the queer icons — Madonna, ABBA. Her favorite movie was The Birdcage, which is also my favorite. She was an educator, and she never let anybody get in her way. I don’t know if I’d be doing this nonprofit if it weren’t for her.

We also participate in a lot of coalitions, which I think is the future of nonprofits — working together instead of fighting over the same funding. In June, we were part of a dozen nonprofits that came together for #UnifiedForPride, a multi-platform digital fundraiser for organizations dedicated to supporting LGBTQ+ communities around the world.