Building community and giving back through games

This story is part of TechConnect, a series about how Facebook’s tech innovations and investments help people build deeper connections and community.
I got into gaming when I was very young, like four years old. It started with my parents’ Macintosh, and I never looked back. I always wanted to work in games. I’m very passionate about them — I dream about them at night. In gaming, the possibilities of the different, amazing worlds we can create are limitless.
I got into the video games industry in my mid-20s, and I’m a veteran now. I’m a college dropout and very proud of that because I love to learn — I’m just not a classroom person. I’m better at leading people and managing things. My background’s in quality assurance and community management. And I’ve always been excited and optimistic about the future of gaming. That’s why I started Qweerty Gamers.