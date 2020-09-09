CTO Notebook

For more than a decade, Facebook engineers and researchers have created new software and hardware technology to achieve our mission of connecting the world. In many cases, we do this collaboratively, sharing our insights and innovation with the world. We designed and built our own state-of-the-art data centers to be some of the most energy and water efficient data center facilities in the world. We’ve dreamt up new ways of connecting cities and remote locations, advanced the state of the art in artificial intelligence and machine learning, and pushed the boundaries on virtual and augmented reality technology to help people feel close to each other even when they're physically apart.