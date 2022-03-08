From couch surfing to island hopping: How technology helped this entrepreneur build her clothing empire

Of course, I had my doubts. I worried that a small Black business like mine would never make it. There aren’t many examples of successful entrepreneurs where I come from.

Finally, I took a leap of faith and got to work. I figured out how to build an e-commerce website, taught myself to use design software, and started advertising my products on my personal Facebook profile. (This was back before Facebook offered business profiles.)

It wasn’t easy. I’d recently become a mom, so I had to run the business while caring for a young child. That’s when God sent me strength. I reconnected with an old friend, and we ended up dating. A few months later, that man became my husband, business partner, and rock. And together we created Zion’s Greek Boutique.

As word got out via social media, the business began to grow. We had a constant trickle of new customers and plenty of repeat business. When Instagram came along, we threw ourselves onto that platform. Eager to experiment, I offered a free sweatshirt to anyone who shared our post and gathered 100 likes. A couple of days later, I found myself sending out over 100 free sweatshirts — a valuable, if expensive, lesson in the power of the platform.

As satisfying as it was to see Zion’s Greek Boutique find its footing, I harbored ambitions to do something more personal. (I’ve never been in a sorority myself.) As a socially conscious person who cares about her community, I started printing empowering, thought-provoking, and humorous slogans onto T-shirts — like “None of My Business What She Does with Her Body” and “Grinding Until I No Longer Have to Introduce Myself” — eventually launching Unbossed Apparel, which I now run alongside Zion’s Greek Boutique.

Running multiple businesses while raising three children can be stressful. I’m practically a one-woman show: I handprint the customized clothes, and put together and mail the orders, sometimes shipping more than 50 items a day. I also manage around 20 marketing affiliates (all of whom I found on Facebook or Instagram), meeting with them regularly to ensure that they have all the materials they need.