Facebook adds two new Portals to the family, including first portable version

Our new 14-inch Portal+ also features a 12MP Smart Camera with an ultrawide field of view. Its stereo speakers deliver high-fidelity sound for crystal-clear audio. With the rise of remote and hybrid work models, Portal+ makes a perfect dedicated screen for work calls, freeing up your computer to take notes, view a presentation, or multitask. Thanks to the large screen, you can see up to 25 people in gallery mode on a Zoom call at one time. It’s also great for connecting with family and friends when the work day is over.

New features and shared experiences

We’re introducing Household Mode, a new way to share your Portal with anyone in your home. Since Portal is often kept in a kitchen or living room, Household Mode lets you open access to the subset of your apps and contacts you want to share, giving you even more control over how you and the other people in your household interact with Portal.

We’ve redesigned the Portal home screen for Portal, Portal Go, Portal Mini, and Portal+ to provide a more personalized experience with updates and recommendations that inspire connection. And we’ll be updating Portal TV soon, too. In addition to your favorite contacts, you’ll now see calling notifications like a pending Messenger Rooms invitation or a missed video call that you can tap to call back right from the home screen. You’ll also see suggestions for apps to engage with, like a Spotify playlist recommendation, or notifications for birthdays (launching in October).

We’ve updated the Watch Together experience on Portal, so friends now have the ability to watch shows together on more than just Portal-to-Portal calls. Now, you can Watch Together on Portal while your friends can be on Portal or a laptop, tablet, or phone through Messenger. You can watch the latest episodes of Cardi Tries or check out Willow Smith’s live performance of her latest album with your friends. The new Watch Together is available from any Portal in the US, with international support coming later this year.*

We’re also bringing WhatsApp multi-device support to Portal in the coming months. WhatsApp multi-device support lets you use WhatsApp on your phone and up to four non-phone devices simultaneously — even if your phone battery is dead. That means no more worrying if your phone is active to make or receive WhatsApp calls on Portal. This has been a highly requested WhatsApp feature, and we’re glad to bring it to Portal users as well.

More than video calling

While Portal’s main attraction is video calling, there are other features that you can enjoy throughout the day. Get in a groove with the music you love on Spotify, Pandora, iHeartRadio, and more, and enjoy rich high-fidelity sound on Portal anytime you launch your favorite playlist. Portal is also a great digital photo frame. You can display your favorite Facebook and Instagram photos or add images from your phone’s camera roll. And with shared albums, you can display and share your favorite memories with friends and family.

Every Portal features Facebook Assistant for hands-free video calling. Facebook Assistant lets you easily connect with your friends via Messenger or WhatsApp, and it lets you navigate your Portal, play music, or listen to podcasts. We also have Alexa built-in on Portal, so you can control your smart home devices, listen to the news, build a shopping list, and more, all hands-free.

Portal means business

With remote work becoming a long-term strategy, distributed teams can benefit from feeling like they’re together in the same room. So we’re reimagining how Portal is used for work — at home and in the office — by unlocking opportunities for collaboration in the spaces where business gets done.

Over the last year, we’ve introduced a wide variety of new features to better serve remote workers in our new normal. Last year, we expanded the conferencing apps you can use on Portal to include BlueJeans, GoToMeeting, Webex, Workplace, and Zoom, while your co-workers can join on their smartphones, computers, or tablets.

Beginning in December, we’re adding support for Microsoft Teams for all Portal touch-based devices including Portal Go and Portal+. With Teams, you’ll have everything you need to maintain your work rhythm with features including calendar, contacts, file sharing, and chat. Plus, Teams has Microsoft security built in, with Microsoft Intune app protection.

With Portal’s new Calendar App, you can sync your Outlook or Google work calendar to view your meetings at a glance. The Calendar App also integrates with the video calling services available on Portal, so you can quickly join your next meeting.

Portal frees up your primary computer screen to make context switching between work documents and video calling easier, and help you feel more organized and productive. It’s easier to be present with your co-workers while you take notes, capture action items, or reference material for a conversation.

Introducing Portal for Business

In addition to supporting individual workers using Portal as a dedicated screen for video calling, Portal can enable better connections for small- and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) and their employees.

Today we’re introducing Portal for Business, a service for SMBs to easily deploy and manage Portal devices. With Portal for Business, SMBs will be able to create and manage Facebook Work Accounts for their teams. This is a new account type that allows businesses to use their own company email addresses to set up Portal. These Work Accounts will also provide access to other popular Facebook work products in the coming year. To learn more about Facebook Work Accounts, please click here.

Portal Device Manager lets companies manage devices that have been set up by employees with access to Portal for Business. It makes it easy to deploy and manage Portal devices with features to control Work Accounts, manage device settings, see device status, and reboot or factory reset these devices — all remotely, no matter where your workforce is located.

Portal for Business is currently in closed beta in the US. If you’d like to learn more about Portal for Business or participate in our early access program, please visit portal.facebook.com/business.

Private by design

Portal was created with privacy, safety, and security in mind. And it has clear and simple settings, so you stay in control.

You can choose to share your Portal with anyone in the home through Household Mode and control access to the contacts and apps you want to share. You can also set a four- to 12-digit screen lock passcode on Portal to control access to your device.**

You can easily disable the camera and microphone, and a red light next to the lens indicates the camera and microphone are off. You can also use the integrated camera cover if you’d like to physically block the camera lens but still want to receive incoming calls and notifications and use voice interactions.

For added security, Smart Camera uses AI technology that runs locally on Portal, not on Facebook servers.

For more information, visit portal.facebook.com/privacy.