Facebook Horizon World Showcase

At Oculus Connect 6, we debuted a first look at Facebook Horizon, a social experience where you can explore, play, and create with others in VR. Since then, we’ve been hard at work inside of Horizon, building new worlds and getting things ready. As you can imagine, creating virtual worlds takes many virtual hands, so we invited a group of early creators to jump in and help out. Today, we’re excited to share a few of the worlds made by these early explorers and creators.
Each of the worlds we’re looking at today was made entirely inside of Horizon, using only the creation tools and plenty of imagination. Four vastly different worlds, each made by hand, and each a wonderfully immersive reflection of individual aspirations and creativity.