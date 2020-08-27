Facebook Horizon World Showcase

What has been your favorite aspect of Horizon so far?

"My favorite aspect of Horizon is building projects collaboratively with friends in real-time. The platform’s tools make it possible to effectively translate ideas from abstract thoughts into physical form. It provides a great platform for creative exploration in the area of virtual world-building."

What advice do you have for new creators inside of Facebook Horizon?

"My biggest piece of advice for new creators in Horizon is to experiment constantly. You are in a world that can’t be broken and is still relatively unexplored; the by-product of a scripting mistake may just become the foundation of your next project."