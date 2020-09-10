How AI is speeding up MRIs: An interview with Nafissa Yakubova, fastMRI project lead

FastMRI is a great example of how our open, collaborative approach to research is driving innovation. By bringing together experts in AI and medical imaging, open-sourcing our models, publishing our work, and sharing the fastMRI datasets, we believe this project will one day soon make a positive impact in millions of people’s lives.

I spoke with Nafissa Yakubova, Facebook’s project lead for fastMRI, to hear more about the challenges the teams overcame and what comes next.