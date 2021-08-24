From community member to guest coach

What and when was your first experience with VR?

Chesney Mariani: About a year ago this month, a friend of mine told me I should totally get an Oculus Quest because it was super fun and I could get some exercise in with it. The first time I used it, I was blown away. I immediately felt like I had left my home and entered another dimension.

How did you first get introduced to Supernatural? What was that experience like?

CM: I saw Supernatural in the Oculus Quest Store. I liked the ad, but what really got me over the edge was the free trial. I felt like I could take my time to try the workouts and see if I liked them before having to commit to a subscription.

I was hooked after that very first workout. I immediately felt so powerful in Supernatural. I loved that there was a coach in there with me, speaking to me and telling me what I needed to do with no negativity, no in-your-face instruction. The coaches are so friendly, and the music is so fabulous. Moving in Supernatural felt so much more freeing and empowering than any other form of exercise I had ever tried before in my life. And the most meaningful part for me was how accomplished I felt after my first workout. I wanted to have that feeling of accomplishment over and over again.