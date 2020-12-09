Home is where the ARtifacts are

“In recent years, we’ve seen an important change culturally in the way audiences engage with content,” notes Celine Negre, Head of Web and Social at Reunion des Musees Nationaux - Grand Palais. “Museum visitors increasingly want to be a part of the content themselves and control their environments. They capture the incredible experience of visiting the Grand Palais, our exhibitions and events, creating their own experiences. User-generated content excites curiosity and inspires people. Since Rmn-Grand Palais began joining social media platforms, the way our spaces operate has begun to change alongside the increase in the importance of social engagement. For example, we’ve developed a few Instagram-ready art attractions at the Grand Palais.”

(Re)creating culture

For these institutions, AR is not meant to replace but rather to replicate. The details matter, and they’re one of the reasons that engaging with AR has been shown to deepen the appreciation of a subject. These AR effects have been rendered in stunningly lifelike quality to preserve the integrity of the real objects with accurate representation, including lighting, textures, and reflections. The effects can be captured and shared to Instagram via Stories or Feed, inviting others to experience the art in their own way.

“Museums have been part of everyday life for more than a century and have always been able to evolve with their time and provide more to their visitors and public,” says Chaine. “Museums should show artworks, creation, and heritage to all, in the best possible ways. Technology, including AR, can help museums reach their public and new audiences in order to spread their content and stories in better ways.”

“Museums and cultural institutions must evolve with their times,” agrees Amit. “Technology in general and AR in particular are important parts of our day-to-day lives, and in this sense will play larger roles in our institutions — not just as mediation and advocacy features, but also as artistic tools and creative expressions. It’s not about the technology itself, but what we are doing with it, like audience engagement and creativity. To that end, we’re launching a new festival ‘Palais Augmenté’ next February at the Grand Palais, dedicated to avant-garde artistic creation in augmented reality.”

It is perhaps the intimate familiarity with Instagram that makes this so compelling. We’re accustomed to pursuing our interests on the app — these experiences show how AR is becoming just one more way to enhance the activities you do every day and make them even more fun.

“We hope that these AR experiences will spark curiosity and creativity in users,” adds Rossi. “We want people to have fun exploring these Instagram filters, but also hope that they’ll learn something new about these objects and be inspired to take that learning beyond this experience. Perhaps a theater lover will be inspired to learn more about The Wiz and its historical significance, or an aspiring astronaut will go on to explore the other objects related to space flight in our collections. All of the objects featured here are part of Smithsonian Open Access, meaning anyone can use them without copyright restrictions to create something new. We also hope that these examples inspire people to explore and use all of our Open Access images — more than three million of them — in new and creative ways.”

From screen to shades

By distributing AR effects on Instagram, cultural artifacts are not only preserved but enjoy improved discoverability and accessibility for more people, regardless of physical location. Now, at a time when people are less able to travel and looking for new experiences at home, AR effects let anyone from parents and teens to art novices and museum buffs to experience and interact with major global cultural institutions, right from their own doorstep.

AR enhances how people connect with each other and the world around them. Ultimately, we envision a future where all-day wearable AR glasses will let people augment the world around them in the blink of an eye. They’ll help people defy distance, bringing the world closer together. And the mobile experiences that are possible today provide an exciting preview of the future that AR glasses will unlock.

To access these effects on your mobile device, visit each museum’s profile on Instagram and tap on the Effect tab. From there, you can scroll through and try multiple effects.