How AR is making video calling more collaborative

We believe video calling can and should be more personal, more connected, and warmer. One of the ways we’re approaching this is with Group Effects, built on our Spark AR platform and introduced earlier this year. Group Effects are a new type of real-time augmented reality (AR) experience, unique to Meta, that invite people to share moments together through collaborative experiences. With interactive overlays that move across and between screens, and people, Group Effects get us closer to the feeling of shared connection we might actually get in the same room with other people.

Unlike the average AR effect on Instagram that’s largely one-way broadcasting, Group Effects for Instagram and Messenger are a great way to connect or break the ice. They can even be the reason to get on a video call — to play, laugh, or celebrate together and form a new bonding experience for just those people involved.

Today, we’ll highlight launches from the first few months of Group Effects, dive deeper into the opportunity for brands and creators, and offer a peek at what's ahead.

Benefits for brands and creators

Last June, we invited creators and brands to start building Group Effects on Spark AR with our Multipeer API. They responded enthusiastically and have already built an impressive library of AR effects, ranging from lightweight games to interactive experiences to ambient environmental features, such as a crackling fireplace, that help you feel like you’re together with your friends in the same space.