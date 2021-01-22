How Facebook’s research lab is thinking about AI

If AI is going to shape our world, everyone should be able to understand what it really is and how it’s changing. So to answer those questions, I spoke to Joelle Pineau, a professor of computer science at McGill University who also co-leads the Facebook AI Research (FAIR) lab. She’s a brilliant thinker and communicator about AI, so I asked her to take us through some of the biggest questions people have about it.

To begin with: What is Artificial intelligence? And what’s the difference between AI and machine learning? These two terms are often used interchangeably, and just knowing the relationship between them is a great start to better understanding the field. Joelle also gets into one of the most important questions in AI today: how can people trust the decisions made by machines, or even understand them? In the first part of our conversation, Joelle took us through AI 101.