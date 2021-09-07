How one woman survived 9/11 — and shared her story through VR

This story is part of TechConnect, a series about how Facebook’s tech innovations and investments help people build deeper connections and community.

Today, TARGO released Surviving 9/11: 27 Hours Under the Rubble, a virtual reality documentary that centers on Genelle Guzman-McMillan — the last survivor to be pulled from the rubble at Ground Zero. We’re honored to be able to help share her inspirational story with the world.

I’m originally from Trinidad and Tobago, but I wanted to live out the American Dream. I always wanted to be that girl, to come to America and make it big. Trinidad is a small island, and I couldn’t pursue my dreams there. I really liked the glitz and the glamor of New York, so I moved to Brooklyn in the early ’90s when I was in my late 20s, to make a better life for me and my daughter.