Back from the Future: How Ready At Dawn Crafted ‘Lone Echo,’ One of VR’s Greatest Adventures to Date

Not only is Lone Echo a groundbreaking and genre-defining exploration of what an intimate, emotional narrative in virtual reality can look like, but it’s also an incredibly powerful story about the endless depths of space.
Ready At Dawn and Oculus Studios launched Lone Echo four years ago, and it’s still regarded as one of the best VR games out there. Now, with Lone Echo II slated to release for the Oculus Rift Platform (playable on Quest and Quest 2 using Oculus Link or Air Link with a compatible PC) on October 12, we wanted to take a step back to examine the first game’s journey to release, what the story’s about for those who missed out, and what fans can expect when diving into the sequel for the first time. We spoke with key members of the Lone Echo development team to tell that story.