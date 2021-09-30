Back from the Future: How Ready At Dawn Crafted ‘Lone Echo,’ One of VR’s Greatest Adventures to Date

“We had a version where you could grab magically into the air, or act as a vacuum where you could grab points of space,” says Duncan. “We tried grappling hooks, all kinds of stuff, and we ultimately landed on this suite of mechanics that we have now, where you grab and push with your hands, you can make fine adjustments to your trajectory using your wrist-mounted micro thrusters, and then if you need to really pick up speed or slow yourself down, you have your EVA pack. All three of those movement models are actually built around very different principles that we found for comfort in VR, but they add up. It was an incredibly expressive new model that let players pretty seamlessly navigate space in VR.”