In Appalachia, a community gets internet access — and connected to the world

Our area has always been kind of behind when it comes to internet connectivity. When libraries first thought about the internet, in the 1990s, people came to our branches in droves, because they weren’t able to get internet in their homes. You have to understand that our county is in deep Appalachian Ohio, almost a two-hour drive from Columbus. There are, like, 23,000 people in the whole county. Our main library is in Pomeroy, and about 3,000 people live here. Everybody’s pretty spread out: You’ve got a lot of hills, and that’s hard for internet signals.