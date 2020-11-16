In March 2020, we saw the beginnings of a traffic spike that would dwarf New Year's Eve several times over — and it lasted for months. It came as the world entered a crisis without precedent: Much of the physical world simply shut down and was almost immediately supplanted by the internet. Usage of our products in many countries around the world increased by up to 40 percent week over week, as populations adjusted to lockdowns and shifted life online.

Passing this stress test would have been impressive. But what we saw in those early months of the crisis was a different story. In confronting truly enormous challenges, our engineering team did more than overcome them: They came together to drive unprecedented efficiency improvements and make our infrastructure more resilient and efficient, and they built entirely new products and features to power a remote global workforce.

Next week, we kick off a four-week virtual series, Keeping the Lights On @Scale, to share the challenges, breakthroughs, and lessons learned by our engineering teams during the early months of the COVID-19 crisis. In weeks 1–3, we’ll feature an inside look from our engineering teams on their work across our infrastructure, video, and their vision for remote work. In the final week, our Chief Technology Officer, Mike Schroepfer, will sit down with leaders across our company to break down, uncover, and examine the work we did and our plans for the future. During each session, we’ll welcome questions. Register here to join us.

For some of our personal reflections and stories from those months, flip through the slideshow below.