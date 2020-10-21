Making Technology Feel Natural

Building products to help people connect is a key tenet at Facebook Reality Labs. In the past few years, we’ve shared our progress on machine perception, lifelike avatars, and even brain-computer interfaces. Last month, FRL Research Chief Scientist Michael Abrash talked about the road to AR glasses at Facebook Connect. In the latest entry of our Inside Facebook Reality Labs series, we’ll learn how researchers “cracked” hand tracking technology on the Quest, the first input solution of its kind to debut on a standalone VR headset, and share a few research updates on text input.
Hand tracking is one of many endeavors inside FRL Research designed to make interacting with technology feel more approachable. From VR headsets to AR glasses, we're building the next computing platform to benefit as many different people as possible. Hand tracking technology opens immersive computing to more people by adopting a “come as you are” approach to human-computer interaction.