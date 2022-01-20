Meta Plays ‘After the Fall,’ a cooperative online zombie survival shooter built for VR

It doesn’t take long after stepping into the frozen wastelands of Los Angeles that are depicted in After the Fall to feel overwhelmed. After meeting the main cast of characters, learning how to handle weapons and items, and eventually setting off on the first Harvest Run, stuff gets really intense really quickly. The friend I was playing with audibly chuckled when I gasped at the size of the first horde in our very first mission.
“That’s a lot of zombies!” I said.
“Those aren’t zombies,” he replied. “They’re called Snowbreed here.”