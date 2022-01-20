Meta Plays ‘After the Fall,’ a cooperative online zombie survival shooter built for VR

These are the most frantic undead hordes you can find this side of Left 4 Dead and Back 4 Blood. Throwing dozens of relentless, clambering face-eaters at you in quick succession is a tried-and-true method to elicit anxiety from players, and it’s no different in After the Fall. The first time I saw a horde spilling out from the tops of buildings and crawling out of crevices and from beneath wreckage, I could tell it would be the type of game that required staying mobile. You really need to keep your head on a swivel if you want to survive.