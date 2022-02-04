Meta Plays ‘Zenith: The Last City’ An Enormously Ambitious MMORPG Built For VR

I had just finished riding a zipline across a field and landed safely back on my feet on a balcony overlooking the Fractured Plains, the first large questing zone you explore when starting your adventure. A large, angry-looking Sylphid stood at the end of the balcony guarding a treasure chest. I was only level 2, but I wanted to take him down to see what I could find stashed away behind him. After a long battle of slashing and blocking, we were both near the end of our life bars when a friendly level 4 player dropped in from the sky to help me finish off the large monster.
I waved and gave him a thumbs up, to which he nodded and waved back. We made small talk and marveled at the size of the world before going our separate ways. Then, hours later, I came across this same player struggling to take on waves of enemies in an underground cavern, so I jumped in to help him out and heal his wounds now that I’d unlocked more of my Support skills.