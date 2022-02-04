Meta Plays ‘Zenith: The Last City’ An Enormously Ambitious MMORPG Built For VR

Meeting someone in the game organically and becoming friends feels amazing in a VR MMO. Instead of fumbling with a chat box to quickly send them a private message saying thank you or typing out a message before they run off, I can just wave. If we both have our mics unmuted (all VR headsets have built in mics so usually people are more than willing to talk) I can quickly say thanks instead. Real, physical gestures like a thumbs up or a wave are as simple as doing those exact things in real-life and perfectly translating it to your character. Your tone of voice, nonverbal body movements, and genuine personality shine through in the digital world since your avatar is an extension of yourself rather than a replacement on a TV screen.