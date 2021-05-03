Celebrate #MothersWeek with Portal from Facebook

Many of us may spend Mother’s Day apart this year, but Portal gives us a great way to celebrate and connect with family and friends virtually. And it lets you feel like you’re in the same room together — even when you’re miles away. Portal’s AI-powered Smart Camera keeps you in frame as you move around while Smart Sound picks up your voice wherever you move, making it feel like you’re hanging out together while you’re on a call.

Portal’s integrations with Zoom, Messenger, and WhatsApp means there’s plenty of options to connect with family and friends using the app you like best. Portal also lets you send interactive cards that come to life with your video message and AR effects, so you can thank your mom or mother figure in a more personal and fun way. We even have a new Mother’s Day-themed virtual card. And when Portal’s not in use, it doubles as a digital frame, displaying photos of mom’s favorite memories from Facebook, Instagram, or their camera roll.

Here’s the full schedule of events:

Being a New Mom in a Pandemic

Featuring @stirandstyle and @lesleyannemurphy

May 3 @ 9:00 am PT

Live on Instagram @portalfromfacebook

Raising Children with Autism

Featuring @findingcoopersvoice

May 4 @ 9:00 am PT

Live on Facebook @findingcoopersvoice

Adoption AMA

Featuring @alikrieger

May 5 @ 9:00 am PT

Tune in on Instagram Stories @portalfromfacebook

Raising Kids While Raising a Company

Featuring @themattiejames

May 6 @ 9:00 am PT

Tune in on Instagram @portalfromfacebook

IVF & Infertility

Featuring @thechutneylife

May 7 @ 9:00 am PT

Tune in on Instagram Stories @portalfromfacebook

Raising Differently-Abled Children

Featuring @incaseyouredown

May 8 @ 9:00 am PT

Tune in on Instagram @portalfromfacebook

Body Positivity & Intimacy

Featuring @shanboody

May 9 @ 9:00 am PT

Live on Instagram @portalfromfacebook