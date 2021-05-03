Celebrate #MothersWeek with Portal from Facebook

Mother’s Day is around the corner, and this year, Portal is celebrating #MothersWeek because one day isn’t enough to acknowledge all that mothers do. #MothersWeek celebrates moms with a week of love and support, while also acknowledging realities of motherhood.
During the week leading up to Mother’s Day, we’re hosting conversations with influencers on topics including: body positivity, IVF, adoption, autism, work-life balance, and more. Check out the schedule of sessions below. And to help moms and mother figures better connect with their families and friends, we’re offering a $30 USD discount on Portal TV and a $50 USD discount on both Portal and Portal+, now through May 9. You can score savings online at portal.facebook.com or through major retailers including Amazon, BestBuy, and Target.