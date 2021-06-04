I didn’t think my first time snowboarding would happen in the middle of the summer when it’s over 100°F outside in the Central Valley of Northern California, but here I am rocketing down the slope of a snowy mountain with the wind in my face. Naturally, the mountain, powdery white snow, and the board beneath my feet are all virtual inside my Oculus Quest 2 VR headset, but the wind is real thanks to the fan pointed at my face.
This digital staycation is happening thanks to Carve Snowboarding, a new arcade-style snowboarding VR game developed by Chuhai Labs that just released last week for the Quest Platform. Giles Goddard, the creator of the classic Nintendo 64 game 1080° Snowboarding, helped create Carve and has injected a nostalgic sense of action and excitement to really bring it to life. You can read our Q&A with Goddard right here.