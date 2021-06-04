This isn’t a simulation experience, as the developers are instead aiming to offer something that’s fun to just hop in and play for a bit, or to even dig into as a competitive challenge against friends on the leaderboards. Courses have various objectives to complete based on either timed completion marks or reaching a high enough score, so there’s a natural incentive to replay courses as you get more experienced and acquire better gear like new boards. If you think back to what made classic snowboarding games like 1080°, SSX, Coolboarders, and so many others popular before the dawn of VR, it usually boiled down to the constant, intense sense of speed and high-flying tricks. You probably won’t be pulling off any triple backflips in Carve, but it absolutely nails the thrilling speed and intensity borrowed from the games that inspired it.