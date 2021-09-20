Oculus Plays ‘Paranormal Activity: The Lost Soul,’ a terrifying VR horror adventure

There’s a very special kind of fear that permeates your gut in a VR horror game. When you’re playing a horror game on a PC monitor or TV screen, it’s easy to remind yourself that it’s not real. You can shut your eyes, look away, or leave the room — but in VR, you feel trapped. Even if you close your eyes, you’re still there in that house, or stranded in that forest. Turning your head might work for a moment, but it just delays the inevitable of when you must look at something horrific or you must physically walk into the room that you know holds something dark and twisted.