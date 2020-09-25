Origami Studio 3 makes app design easier than ever

Origami Studio 3, the latest version of Facebook’s powerful and free design prototyping tool, is equipped with several new features to make designing user interfaces and interactions easier and more intuitive than ever.

The all-in-one design, animation, and prototyping tool now includes new layout and compatibility features that make for a smooth transition from other tools like Figma and Sketch. And those already familiar with Origami will find Origami Studio 3 allows them to create even more innovative prototypes, with new features that leverage photos and audio.

An important new feature is Canvas, which adds vector drawing capabilities to Origami as well as a new smart, dynamic layout engine. “Canvas makes Origami more of an end-to-end design tool and makes it more intuitive to designers coming from other design tools,” said Connor James, a Product Designer at Facebook.

Designers have said they wanted to track more complex design flows than were possible on a single design area. Canvas was developed to address this. “We’ve also added Quick Interactions as a way for designers to quickly wire up, present, and dismiss animations between screens for more complex flows,” James said.