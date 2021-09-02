PlayLoud: A New Series of Live DJ Sets to Celebrate Music on Facebook Gaming

Hosted by Rachel De Mita, #PlayLoud celebrates the convergence of music and gaming. We’ve got a stellar roster of talent lined up, including DJ Khaled, Diplo, LP Giobbi, and Angel + Dren. On the gaming front, you can expect to see fan favorites MissesMae, QueenEliminator, StoneMountain64, and King Bach.

“My favorite thing about making and playing music is that it brings people together,” says Diplo. “Gaming creates community in a really similar way, it’s a crazy thing to watch. #PlayLoud lets us perform in celebration of those communities, and I’m honored to be a part of it.”

The #PlayLoud series will feature three upcoming episodes, livestreamed on Facebook Gaming at fb.gg/FacebookGaming. The schedule includes: