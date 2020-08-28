Quill Corner with Alissar Kobeissi, Brock Boyts, and Samia Khalaf

The Experience: “I had experimented with Quill before creating this scene. I had never taken anything from start to finish in Quill before. I was shocked at how close I came to recreating what was in my head so quickly. I used transform keys to animate the Roomba and Chonky Cat. This action took only a few minutes and kept my file size down. I spent most of my time creating the cat, Roomba, and the environment. It took about 15 working hours over three days.”

The Tip: “Have a deadline. I notice right away that you lose track of time while inside of your 'Quillustration.' There is no end to polishing your scene. You can keep going and going. I recommend participating in the Quill Weekly Challenges. You will get a deadline and will need to meet mobile requirements for your file size. This will help you develop a more creative and efficient workflow. Embrace these limits within the limitless software. I promise it will feel really good to see ideas come out of your head, and have others climb into it. Don’t be afraid to be a little messy.”