Quill Corner with Matt Schaefer, Kurt Chang, and Mike Khoury

The Scene: "I was inspired by my friend Andrea Gracia's illustration of a retro car. The illustration depicts a strong character in nature and the excitement of exploration awaiting her. I want to give viewers the same feeling of adventure. By using my friend's concept I was able to faithfully recreate the scene."

The Experience: "Recreating the retro car in Quill definitely bridges reality and concept. The visual creation is only half of the entire experience, and I would say sound design and music really help bring the vision to life. From the sound of the wind to the hover engine to the music playing inside the car, the sound makes immersion much more believable. And lastly, viewers are able to ride in a futuristic vehicle designed by the artist. How cool is that?"

The Tip: "The advice I would give is that Quill is just a tool and an artist is only as good as his/her library. Facing any new tools takes some time to get used to and especially Quill forces you to translate your perspective from 2D to 3D. There will be obstacles that will challenge your problem-solving skills, with more resources of tutorials, references, and creative thinking can be in your arsenal to tackle the challenge. Lastly, have fun."