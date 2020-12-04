Quill Corner with Matt Schaefer, Kurt Chang, and Mike Khoury

Welcome to the latest installment of Quill Corner, the series where we celebrate the animated moments and stories coming out of the Quill community. Week over week, artists, creators, and dreamers pick up their virtual paintbrushes to conjure immersive worlds and stories. Today, we'd like to invite you back into VR to see what's new.
Quill is a VR animation and illustration tool for creatives of all skill levels. Over the past few years, artists have come together to celebrate everything from national holidays to pop art through immersive animations made entirely in Quill. Each month, we’ll scour the Quill community for submissions and select three pieces to showcase in a future installment in the series. For consideration, upload your creation to the Oculus Media Studio. Quill aficionados may already know about the Quill Weekly Challenge, but if you don’t, head over to Quill’s official Facebook page for animation ideas and artistic inspiration. To view animations in VR, jump into Oculus TV on Oculus Quest or Quill Theater on the Rift Platform.
In our last installment, Quill artists treated us to spooky animations in time for Halloween. If you missed last month’s show, you can still watch the animations online or in VR over here. This month, Quill artists are putting the virtual pedal to the metal with new animations inspired by epic road trips.