Quill Corner with Zoe Roellin, Ibrahim Musa Ashidiqie, and Gianpaolo Gonzalez

Quill is a VR animation and illustration tool for creatives of all skill levels. Over the past few years, artists have come together to celebrate everything from national holidays to pop art through immersive animations made entirely in Quill. Each month, we’ll scour the Quill community for submissions and select three pieces to showcase in a future installment in the series. For consideration, simply upload your creation to the Oculus Media Studio. Quill aficionados may already know about the Quill Weekly Challenge, but if you don’t, head over to Quill’s official Facebook page for animation ideas and artistic inspiration. To view animations in VR, jump into Oculus TV on Oculus Quest, or Quill Theater on the Rift Platform.

In our last installment, Quill artists treated us to some wonderfully diverse and fanciful cat animations. If you missed out, you can watch them over here. This month, we’re slowing things down considerably — which is saying a lot, given last month’s notoriously sleepy subjects — to help you discover calm and serenity in VR. We can all use time away from reality now and again, so this month’s featured artists have created virtual vignettes to help you find some real-world rest and relaxation.