Ray-Ban and Facebook introduce Ray-Ban Stories, first-generation smart glasses

The use of Facebook Assistant for voice command-powered capture is totally optional. You can view and delete your voice transcripts, and you always have the option to turn off voice storage and/or Facebook Assistant in Settings.

Ray-Ban Stories smart glasses and Facebook View are ads-free experiences, so you won’t see ads when using the glasses or app. And we don’t use the content of your photos and videos for personalized ads. If you share content to any other app, that app’s terms will apply.

For added peace of mind, photos and videos are encrypted on the smart glasses. And the glasses can only be paired with one account at a time, so if you lose your Ray-Ban Stories smart glasses and someone tries to pair them with a new phone and Facebook account, any data and media left on the glasses will be automatically deleted.

Innovating responsibly

Building privacy features and controls isn’t enough on its own. We recognize that we need to proactively educate people on how to use Ray-Ban Stories smart glasses safely and responsibly, both for their own protection and that of others around them. We’ve developed guidelines for what is and isn’t an appropriate use of the glasses, some of which are surfaced right in the app during onboarding, and which are available in full online on our dedicated privacy microsite for Ray-Ban Stories. These tips include respecting people’s preferences if they ask you to stop recording or don’t want to be in a photo or video, not capturing photos and videos while driving, and turning off the glasses in private areas like places of worship, a doctor’s office, or locker rooms.

As smart glasses become a part of everyday life, we have a responsibility to help explore the big questions and establish new norms in an open, inclusive way. We can’t do it alone. And smart wearables present their own new set of policy questions around privacy and social acceptability. That’s why as we innovate responsibly, we’ve consulted with experts across academia and the privacy, safety, and civil liberties communities globally for feedback, including the Future of Privacy Forum, National Network to End Domestic Violence, the National Consumers League, LGBT Technology Partnership, the Information Technology and Innovation Foundation, and more.

The road to AR glasses

At Facebook Reality Labs, our mission is to build tools that help people feel connected, anytime, anywhere. We see virtual and augmented reality as the next computing platform — with humans placed squarely at the center. Like today’s computers and smart phones, AR will be useful while also enabling us to transcend the physical distance between people and connect through social presence — the feeling that you’re right there with another person, no matter where in the world they happen to be.

EssilorLuxottica shares this vision for wearables that will transform the way we connect and interact with other people and the world around us. The launch of the first-generation Ray-Ban Stories smart glasses is an exciting glimpse at what’s possible when we begin to shift to devices that enhance day-to-day life, rather than distract from it.

Ray-Ban Stories smart glasses are the first product to come out of our multi-year partnership with EssilorLuxottica. Together, we’re committed to delivering innovative technology and fashion-forward style — while helping people better connect with friends and family. Visit ray-ban.com/discover-ray-ban-stories to learn more.