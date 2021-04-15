Achieving our goal: 100% renewable energy for our global operations

We are proud to announce that our global operations are supported by 100 percent renewable energy and have reached net zero emissions, completing the goal we set for ourselves in 2018. We believe that climate change is an urgent issue facing the world today, and we are committed to doing our part to address this challenge. But this isn’t new for Facebook — this journey began nearly a decade ago.
And although we’ve reached our latest goal, the work isn’t over. We will contract new solar and wind projects to remain at 100 percent renewable energy, even as we continue to grow. We’ve already set a new goal that in 2030, we will reach net zero emissions across not only our own operations but also our value chain (our suppliers, as well as items like business travel and employee commuting). To achieve this, we will work closely with our suppliers via our Responsible Supply Chain program, invest in high-quality carbon removal projects, and continue to find innovative ways to reduce our emissions.