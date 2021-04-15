Achieving our goal: 100% renewable energy for our global operations

In partnership with the utilities that serve our data centers, we have also developed new green tariffs, which are mechanisms for customers to buy green power from their electric utility. In six states, we’ve partnered with utilities and local stakeholders to develop and implement new tariffs where they weren’t available before. We're proud that other companies have used these same tariffs to source their own renewable energy, and other states and utilities have used our model to attract businesses across the United States that want 100 percent renewable energy.

What’s next?

We will continue to contract for new renewable energy projects to ensure that our global operations remain supported by 100 percent renewable energy as our business grows. We remain committed to innovative solutions that increase the amount of renewable energy on electricity grids around the world, including energy storage. This year alone, we’ve already announced 720 MWh of new energy storage projects paired to solar power plants.

We recognize the urgency of climate change. We know the next 10 years will be the defining time for reduction in greenhouse gas emissions and that we have a role to play in this effort — both as a platform that connects people to information and as a global company that supports climate action. To learn more about our progress, visit sustainability.fb.com.