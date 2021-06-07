Share Something Real: Portal ad campaign embraces the messiness of modern life

Today, Portal is launching Share Something Real, a new brand campaign that highlights the power of real conversations that happen when you forget about the technology and feel truly present — like you’re in the same room with another person. That’s the magic of Portal and this new campaign aims to spotlight the real, authentic and emotional moments that spark when real connection is possible — regardless of distance.

To bring the vision to life, we teamed up with Darius Marder, writer and director of the Academy Award-winning film Sound of Metal. The campaign takes viewers on a cinematic journey that showcases emotional, funny, messy, and honest ways we connect with loved ones at a distance on topics that touch on diversity, accessibility, family planning, and more.

“What Portal really brings to the forefront is the complexity and importance of human connection,” says Marder of the partnership. “I see human beings in all their rawness sharing their experiences and emotions. Happy moments, bittersweet, cathartic ones and everything in-between. Authenticity cannot be manufactured. This concept relied on our ability to create and nurture environments for life to happen and for genuine connection to occur. That’s where we find authenticity.”