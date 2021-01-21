Speechless? Here’s how AI learns to finish your sentences

Finding a way with words

The only way for machines to predict what word comes next is by first understanding hundreds of thousands of words in trillions of combinations. Essentially, language models have to learn the structure of the language itself.

“One of the biggest accelerators of AI over the last decade is the rise of ‘generative’ language models, which learn to generate accurate sequences of data based on an incredibly complex distribution of data sets,” says Nanshu. “In our case, that’s an enormous volume of words.”

Since the model needs to factor in the sequence of words typed, they used a generative model called a recurrent neural network (RNN) to make it happen. It’s the building block that lets them make correlations between phrases like “Happy anniversary” and “Congrats!” Most important, the representations of previous words in the conversation (technically called hidden states) allow AI systems to understand the context of a conversation. This isn’t perfect — no existing AI system has reached human-level language understanding — but it’s a lot more sophisticated than AI systems five years ago.

Special types of RNNs called long short-term memory (LSTM) are good at analyzing a long string of previous words so they can help make accurate predictions, even if there’s a big gap between the previous context and the current prediction. If you’re replying to a post about an intern who accepted a full-time position on your team, the language model will automatically suggest “Welcome to the team!” — even if multiple people introduced tangential topics, like “Let the good times roll!”

The language model learns writing patterns (e.g., grammar rules) from billions of examples of comments on public Facebook posts. When you’re typing, the model looks at the text you’ve typed so far and analyzes a few hundred of the most recent words in the conversation to create a prediction. If the model calculates a strong confidence score in its prediction, you’ll see the suggestion waiting next to your cursor.

“We can use the same AI model to help you type in real time when you search for a VR game or connect to a friend,” Nanshu says.

Helping you chat but not curse

When generative models learn from real-world public comments, they naturally learn all types of responses — including patterns of inappropriate behavior. To combat these inherent risks, the team worked with linguists to carefully scrutinize the system’s full vocabulary. The language model passes predictions through safety filters that prevent harmful suggestions. “By upkeeping a blocklist of offensive words and sensitive topics, we train our systems to minimize harmful or offensive words,” says Nanshu. The system’s not perfect, as people can always find new ways to express themselves, whether good or bad. But the team stays vigilant in keeping harmful content away from our suggestions. “We also work to remove information that could create inadvertent biases, like gender pronouns,” she adds.