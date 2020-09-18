Step into Frame: The Frontier of Immersive Cinema

“However, inside the gym where we recorded [the protagonist’s] work with the inmates, it was another world. A place full of life, with people looking into each other’s eyes, close to each other, interacting without filters. Laughing and crying with each other. I understood then that VR, because of the sense of presence, could show in a more legitimate way what real life is like in a prison.”

His biggest challenge? “From the technology to the language of the medium, everything is developing and evolving so fast that the writing process has to be more integrated with the entire production process, not only during pre-production,” he says. “At ARVORE, we created a framework that mixes filmmaking and game development, transforming the screenwriter into a narrative designer that is part of the production team throughout the entire process. It is easier to understand how it works for animation, but it can also work very well in live action if you find ways to prototype your piece a few times (360-degree animated storyboards, recorded rehearsal sessions, etc.) before the actual shooting days.”

New technologies will continue to make VR films exciting and interesting and bring it to the mainstream. But it is the human draw of old-fashioned storytelling that will make immersive cinematic experiences mainstream. “I think that the tools need to be easier for people to make stuff within the storytelling space for a broader range of creators to come in,” Rachitsky says. “Audiences have an expectation of quality. If they go through the effort of putting on a headset, it needs to be worth it.”