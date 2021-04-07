Telecommute from your TV

The world is changing, and the shift toward remote work appears to be here to stay. In a recent survey conducted by PwC, 55% of employees would prefer to work from home at least three days per week after COVID. As we enter a new hybrid era of remote and office-based co-workers, Portal helps you feel more connected, whether you’re meeting one-on-one or connecting with a larger team.

Whether you talk with your hands or pace with your coffee, Smart Camera keeps you in frame. Smart Sound enhances your voice and minimizes background noise so you come through loud and clear on work calls. And because Portal handles your video calls, it frees up your computer screen for increased productivity during meetings and throughout your day.