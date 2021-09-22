Terragraph brings high-speed internet to homes and businesses in Alaska

Bringing meaningful impact to locals

Alaska residents, like filmmaker Tom Pillifant, are already experiencing the benefits of the Terragraph deployment. Pillifant, a lifelong resident of Anchorage, creates films about the diverse Alaskan landscape for clients who often require projects on a tight deadline. Pillifant frequently has to send out large, high-resolution files for clients to approve.

“Up until recently, it has been a relative source of frustration because it takes a long time to get a big file — say, a gig or larger — like that out,” says Pillifant. “I used to plan my day around launching a file upload, knowing it was going to take several hours to complete.”

He recently signed up for Alaska Communications’ new service featuring Cambium Networks’ Terragraph solution. The hardware that was installed was quite minimal — a mesh Wi-Fi device plugged into the ethernet port, and a receiver mounted on the roof of his building.

Now with internet speeds close to 100 times faster than what he had previously experienced, Pillifant is a lot more productive and can keep his workflow moving much more quickly. For instance, for much of the COVID-19 lockdown, Pillifant had been shooting a project featuring a variety of sled dog racers and their kennels training for a 1,000-mile Alaskan sled dog race from Anchorage to Nome, for a show being produced out of Norway. Now, if the need arises, he can share files with his colleagues across the world multiple times per day.

“When I had to send a 12-gig file to Oslo, I was astonished when the upload [only] took 11 minutes,” says Pillifant. “I did not think that this would be possible in this lifetime. It has meant virtually real-time collaboration with a production company 10 time zones away. It’s awesome.”