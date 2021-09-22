Terragraph brings high-speed internet to homes and businesses in Alaska

Alaskans, like so many others around the world, need reliable high-speed internet for critical access to work, education, health care, and more. But the varied geography and harsh weather conditions in Alaska make it challenging to get high-speed internet into homes and businesses.
When the COVID-19 pandemic forced Alaskans online for work, school, and many other aspects of their daily lives, the digital divide became even more pronounced. “In the environment that we’re in today where we’re working more from home and streaming from home more than ever before, we need that higher bandwidth to live our lives,” says Beth Barnes, a VP of marketing at Alaska Communications.