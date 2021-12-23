That Other Gaming Podcast Episode 2: Lost Recipes with Schell Games CEO & Founder Jesse Schell

Readers may recognize Schell Games as the dev team behind critically-acclaimed VR titles I Expect You To Die, Until You Fall, and I Expect You To Die 2, which was recently nominated in the Best VR/AR category at The Game Awards. They’re also hard at work bringing hit party game Among Us into VR, while also combining education and entertainment with Lost Recipes—a VR cooking simulator in which players will recreate authentic dishes from distinct historic cultures. In today’s episode, Schell discusses his path from circus juggler to game developer, his time as a Disney Imagineer, and broadening the VR gaming landscape.

Hosted by David Jagneaux and Lisa Brown Jaloza, That Other Gaming Podcast features interviews with the developers, designers, and masterminds behind the innovations driving VR, AR, and gaming writ large.

You can tune in to That Other Gaming Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and YouTube—or right here on the blog. We’ll see you soon for a new episode.

Follow us @OtherGamingPod on Twitter and Instagram, and join our Facebook Group so you don’t miss a beat.

Click here to download the episode’s transcript.