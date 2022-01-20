That Other Gaming Podcast Episode 4: Mechanics with Numinous Games’ Amy Green

Numinous Games is perhaps best known as the studio behind critically-acclaimed title That Dragon, Cancer. In today’s episode, Green discusses how her background in journalism informs her work as a game developer and digs into AREA MAN LIVES—the studio’s quirky upcoming VR title that blends comics and radio drama as it lets you interact with various characters using your own voice.

Hosted by David Jagneaux and Lisa Brown Jaloza, That Other Gaming Podcast features interviews with the developers, designers, and masterminds behind the innovations driving VR, AR, and gaming writ large.

You can tune in to That Other Gaming Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and YouTube—or right here on the blog. We’ll see you soon for a new episode.

Follow us @OtherGamingPod on Twitter and Instagram, and join our Facebook Group so you don’t miss a beat.