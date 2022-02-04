In Episode 1 of That Other Gaming Podcast, listeners got the inside scoop on After the Fall, a fast-paced, action-packed post-apocalyptic zombie adventure from Vertigo Games. In Episode 2, we interviewed Schell Games CEO & Founder Jesse Schell about their latest VR game, Lost Recipes. For Episode 3, we sat down with Meta VP of Content & Play Jason Rubin to discuss gaming and the metaverse. And Episode 4 featured Amy Green of Numinous Games, speaking about their upcoming VR title, AREA MAN LIVES. Today, we’re back with Episode 5, where we explore cozy games with Facebook Gaming Partner Sachie.
That Other Gaming Podcast Episode 5: Cozy Games with Facebook Gaming Partner Sachie
Sachie is a content creator, cosplayer, and YouTuber who plays a lot of Animal Crossing: New Horizons. In today’s episode, Sachie discusses the cozy games genre, building and nurturing a community, and how she found her niche on Facebook Gaming.
Hosted by David Jagneaux and Lisa Brown Jaloza, That Other Gaming Podcast features interviews with the developers, designers, and masterminds behind the innovations driving VR, AR, and gaming writ large.
You can tune in to That Other Gaming Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and YouTube—or right here on the blog. We’ll see you soon for a new episode.
