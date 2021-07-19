This woman entrepreneur is building a business — and community — with technology

This story is part of TechConnect, a series about how Facebook’s tech innovations and investments help people build deeper connections and community.
People probably think that when a young business is booming, it’s time to celebrate. But just as my company, Posh Candle Co., started blowing up, I almost walked away.
In 2016, I started Posh at my kitchen table as a side hustle, keeping weekends free for family. By 2019, Posh had become my full-time job. I was working seven days a week and really missed my kids.