This woman entrepreneur is building a business — and community — with technology

In college, I studied mental health, and after graduation landed a great job in psychiatric social work. I loved helping people, but somehow social work never felt like my journey, because I was drawn to the arts. We’re socialized into this idea of having “real jobs.” I wanted something of my own, but the idea of entrepreneurship intimidated me because it went against everything I was taught: Go to college, get that well-paying job and the 401(k). After I lost my job, a mental shift was needed to ride out the entrepreneurial journey. I’d never known anyone who ran their own company until I met my husband. He was an entrepreneur and inspired me to start experimenting with side businesses. I kept starting new ventures. But each ultimately failed because I wasn’t committing to it.

Posh began when I was shopping for a candle at Target and couldn’t find anything good. A light bulb went off: I wanted to help women embrace their individuality, and lighting a candle was the perfect reminder to practice more self-care. I went home and created the first scents. It took six months to launch my first Posh scent, called Boss Lady. Two years later, I lost my full-time job. I was really upset, but suddenly I had this freedom. I told myself that Posh was my last chance at being an entrepreneur. If I really wanted something that was mine, that no one could take away, I had to hold myself fully accountable. That meant throwing everything I had into Posh.