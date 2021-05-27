Three-part harmony: Spark’s new Multi-Class Segmentation tech enables more realistic and complex AR effects

A lot of simple effects are still possible via MCS. You could still use it to just change your hair color or background, if you’d like. But the real benefit is the depth of creativity that opens up when you start mixing and matching — adding different effects to your hair, your background, your clothes, and your skin at the same time. Show off your hair’s hidden sparkle, and let your arms, legs, face, neck, and even your elbows fire off laser beams like some sort of visual symphony. (We’re looking at you, Reels dancers!)

We’ve noticed a lot of you brushing up against the limits of our current capabilities, as your posts have gotten more and more elaborate and ambitious. Hopefully MCS will help empower those who want deeper and more robust creative tools.

Ethics and AR

While we think MCS will be an amazing tool for creators, we also know that we must balance expression with the safety of our community — particularly when it comes to skin segmentation.

Skin segmentation enables creators to fine-tune their makeup, turn invisible, look like a zombie, or even achieve effects that have nothing to do with skin like the clothes and costume changes mentioned above. It’s very versatile, and there are all sorts of benign uses for MCS that we’re excited to see the community explore.

But skin and skin color are sensitive subjects. We use a combination of human and automated systems to review effects as they are submitted for publishing, and will be doing what we can to prevent any use of MCS that violate our Community Standards. We want to ensure that Spark AR and Instagram are positive and welcoming places, and if you think an effect or Story violates those guidelines, report it. All reported effects will be reviewed manually and (if warranted) removed.

With MCS and all future AR capabilities, we will also continue to keep an open dialogue with both a range of experts and the community to ensure we’re meeting our own standards and keeping Facebook company technologies safe and welcoming for all.

More to Come

As mentioned, stay tuned for future updates as we continue refining MCS and making it more reliable for more people in more situations. We’re excited to get MCS in your hands today though, and can’t wait to see what you make with it!