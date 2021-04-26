Building vaccine confidence amid COVID-19 with UNICEF

However, colorful content is not a panacea for vaccine hesitancy. Video content in Pakistan did not achieve a statistically significant positive impact on ad recall or other key campaign objectives. And even Brazil’s Monica had her limits: She failed to positively shift attitudes on vaccine safety. This is in line with 2014 research suggesting that messages that refute side effects and promote safety can backfire when directed at vaccine-hesitant populations. With our survey data showing that the majority of vaccine-hesitant people are fearful of side effects, future research should consider developing effective ways to address issues around side effects through different frames. In Pakistan’s case, campaigns also need to be instructive in order to maximize effectiveness. We also identified a big opportunity for organizations promoting vaccine confidence to drive people to trusted sources of health information beyond digital campaigns.

It’s not just the content itself; the tone of the message also matters. We compared the effectiveness of three messaging approaches in three countries: authoritative, emotional, and informative. Authoritative messaging emphasized the guidance of health authorities on continuing vaccination, emotional messaging depicted parents with their children, and informative messaging relied on infographics with the vaccination schedule.

The authoritative approach yielded the best results in Nigeria and Ukraine. These results echo research published by the University of Maryland: Respondents to a survey said they were most likely to get vaccinated against COVID-19 if it were recommended by authoritative sources like the WHO and local health-care workers. In India, health-care workers, peer influencers (such as parents who are doctors), and faith leaders showed particular promise in this regard. Kenya was an outlier: There, people appeared to be more confident about vaccines after reading informative campaigns.

Whatever the style, content, and deliverer of the message, one thing was clear from the analysis: Using ads to link people to resource pages where they can get more information on child immunization can lead to stronger campaign outcomes.

This isn’t the first time we’ve utilized Facebook tools to improve vaccination outcomes. For several years, Facebook data scientists have been applying machine learning techniques to publicly available population data and commercially available high-resolution satellite imagery to map where people live across the entire globe. With guidance from our population density maps, Red Cross volunteers in Malawi were able to locate communities to help answer questions about the vaccination process and address the concerns of those who otherwise might not have brought their children to be immunized. We’ve recently updated these population density maps to make them even more accurate and hope that they prove useful for COVID-19 vaccine distribution.

We hope that these learnings and insights will help inform campaigns aimed at increasing vaccine confidence during the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond.



We'd like to thank Chelsey LePage and Eric Foster-Moore for their support on this project.