Where AI fits in the battle against hate speech

One thing that really stood out to me was Cornelia’s explanation for why she’s doing this work in the first place. She’s an expert in computer vision and machine learning, two of the hottest fields in technology right now, and could be doing almost anything she wants — her skills are in extremely high demand at virtually any company or university, anywhere in the world. Why, I asked, is she working on teaching computers to recognize some of the ugliest and darkest things that people say on the internet?

Her answer stuck with me, because it got to the heart of something I think about all the time. In the last decade Facebook has hired many of the world’s best AI researchers and made enormous investments in the field. It’s a place where we think the future of computing will be determined. And for years now, we’ve focused so much of that brainpower on making our platforms safer. What keeps these brilliant people motivated to work on something like hate speech?

“The payoff can be monumental,” Cornelia told me. “If you’re able to have communities that are safe, constructive, and help people connect while keeping safe? That’s immeasurable in my mind.” Her colleagues share that optimism about where their work is taking us, she said. “We wake up in the morning and we are intrinsically motivated to work on this.”