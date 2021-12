Earlier this year, as part of our collaboration with UCSF’s Chang Lab, researchers at UCSF published an important milestone for the field of neuroscience. New results demonstrated the first time someone with severe speech loss was able to type out what he wanted to say in real time, simply by attempting to speak. It was the first time in over 16 years (since experiencing near full paralysis of his vocal tract) that he’d been able to communicate without having to use a cumbersome head-mounted apparatus to type out what he wanted to say. This research not only offers a way to give someone back the ability to communicate — using tech that’s able to decode brain signals — but also carries important implications for the future of assistive technology.

As all these stories show, our leaders, researchers, engineers, and designers are creating groundbreaking new ways for us to connect. We are deep in the trenches, exploring new ways for future technology to enhance our lives and help us all connect more deeply.